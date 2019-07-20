4 detained after carjacking suspects lead Memphis Police on pursuit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Four people have been detained after a police chase that began in North Memphis.
Officers told FOX13 the pursuit began at Chelsea and Pearce Friday evening.
Investigators said the suspects took a Camry during a carjacking.
The suspects bailed out of their vehicle near Shelby Drive and Holmes Rd.
After a brief foot pursuit, all four suspects were detained by police.
Officers have not identified the suspects at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for updates on the investigation.
