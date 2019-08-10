4 employees injured after fire at hazardous waste disposal company in Millington

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Four people were injured after a hazardous waste disposal company caught fire in Millington.
Crews were called to Tradebe Environmental Services in the 5400 block of Victory Lane.
>>3 people taken to hospital after barrel "flashes" at Millington waste disposal plant, SCFD says
Officials with the Shelby County Fire Department told FOX13 multiple employees were been injured. Four people were injured, two were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
One victim received burns, the others suffered from heat exposure-related injuries.
A spokesperson explained the fire started where the barrels are shredded. An unidentified organic compound in the barrel reacted with the shredder.
The HAZMAT team cleared the area. No other hazardous chemicals were released in the air.
Another fire was reported at the business last month. Three employees were taken to the hospital after a barrel 'flashed' inside the building.
Tradebe issued the following statement following the fire:
“While the services offered by Tradebe are a necessity, our team is aware of the risks within the industry and, therefore, continually assesses and improves upon its safety and compliance protocols in the management and recycling of waste. Tradebe values and respects the response efforts of the Shelby County Fire Department team, as well as their sharing of Tradebe’s commitment to the safety and protection of the community and the environment.” - Tradebe USA’s CEO, Jeff Beswick
