4 firefighters injured following business fire off Park Ave

MEMPHIS, Tenn - Crews were on the scene of a building fire in the 3900 block of Park Ave. behind Dollar Tree Saturday morning.
MFD arrived on the scene at 10:36 Saturday morning.
Four firefighters were transported in stable condition to area hospitals; two firefighters with heat exhaustion, one with an eye injury and one with a hand injury.
PHOTOS: Flames destroy strip mall on Park Ave.
There were no civilian injuries.
The origin and cause of the fire is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH (2274) or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.
