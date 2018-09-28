0 4 hospitalized, 2 in custody after police chase ends in fiery crash in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After a police chase, crash and fire in Downtown Memphis - four people are in the hospital and two people have been arrested for the chase.

Multiple FOX13 viewers witnesses the police chase in South Memphis.

A strong police presence, fire and a helicopter were spotted flying over the area.

MPD told FOX13 the chase began on Watkins and Signal in Frayser. Officers identified that the white truck they spotted was also stolen.

Investigators say the truck involved in the chase matched the description for the vehicle in last night’s murder of city leader Phil Trenary.

Details from last night's murder reveal that a truck pulled up to a sidewalk. Someone then got out of the car and fired shots at the city leader -then the truck pulled off, according to MPD.

MPD cannot confirm at this time that the suspects are related to the city leader's murder.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash.

At this time, it's unclear if the murder was targeted. It's also unclear if the city leader knew the suspect.

Investigators say there will be an increased police presence in the area of the shooting in Downtown Memphis.

Phil Trenary was president and chief executive officer of the Greater Memphis Chamber.

Trenary served as the CEO since 2014.

