4 indicted after Memphis man was robbed and killed in his home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After a Frayser man was robbed and killed in his home in September 2017, four people have been indicted.
Officers told FOX13 the 65-year-old man was in his home when he was robbed and murdered.
A grand jury indicted Matthew Jones, 32, John Rork, 21, Brittney Hunt, 23 and Heather Smith-Aquino, 32.
They were charged with first-degree felony murder, especially aggravated robbery involving serious bodily injury and a deadly weapon, and aggravated burglary-acting in concert.
All four are being held without bond.
September 2017, police made a well-being check at the home of Roger Brewer in the 1500 block of Roosevelt Ave.
Brewer was found dead in the bedroom from multiple stab wounds. Investigators developed the suspects and arrested them that same day.
Officers said Jones was a roommate of the victim.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}