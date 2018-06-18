4 killed after train hits car, neighbors say crossing unsafe

TILTON, Ark. - People in Tilton, Arkansas are demanding railroad crossings in their area are made safer after four people were killed when their car was hit by a train.
Too hurt to show her face or give us her name, a woman said she will never forget her four friends who died at the railroad crossing in Tilton, Arkansas last Saturday.
"Kids lost their moms and dads, they don't have nobody now,” the woman said.
Arkansas State Police told FOX13 the victims were attempting to cross the railroad in a car to visit friends who lived on this private lot.
