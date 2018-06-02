0 4 killed, others injured during bloody 24 hours in Memphis

Four people were killed in three different shooting in less than 24 hours in Memphis.

Friday night, an East Memphis neighborhood was flooded with flashing police lights. Police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Myrna.

Two men died at the location. Police said they were burglarizing a home when someone shot them.

The person was detained, but the District Attorney’s Office decided not to file charges after reviewing the evidence.

Hours later, gunfire erupted at an apartment complex in the Imogene Heights neighborhood.

Three men were shot at the Willow Oaks Apartments. It happened around 11:30 p.m.

All three were all hospitalized, and one of them died at Regional One. The evidence indicates the men were shooting at one another, according to police.

Less than two hours later, a man was killed in Orange Mound.

At 1:20 a.m., police were called to the area of Lamar and Trezevant. A male gunshot victim was located and rushed to the hospital, but he did not survive.

Police said the victim and suspect were “involved in a disagreement” before shots were fired. The suspect, to this point, has not been arrested.

