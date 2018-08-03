4 men arrested during joint drug investigation in Tennessee

Four men were arrested for various drug and weapons charges after special agents with multiple agencies across Tennessee completed a joint investigation.
Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, Dyer County Sheriff’s Department, and 27th Judicial Drug Task Force assisted in the two-day investigation.
According to a release from the TBI, they were able to identify several individuals known by law enforcement to sell drugs in the Dyersburg area.
Agents arrested the following men:
- Daniel Corona, 29, for possession with intent of methamphetamine and possession of a weapon
- Nelson Urias, 27, for possession with intent of methamphetamine
- DeAndrea Perry, 24, for possession with intent of methamphetamine
- Quantrez Pitts, 23, for possession with intent of methamphetamine
All four men were located and arrested Wednesday and Thursday.
Agents seized “various amounts of drugs, including methamphetamine, heroin and suboxone.”
Officers also seized three firearms and three vehicles.
