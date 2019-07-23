4 men charged in ongoing human trafficking investigation in Tennessee, TBI says

Four men were arrested and charged in connection with an ongoing human trafficking investigation in Tennessee.
According to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the undercover operation involved multiple agencies and is aimed at addressing human trafficking in East Tennessee.
Officials said authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases on Friday and Saturday.
They were searching for people interested in engaging in commercial sex acts with girls under 18 and trafficking others for that purpose.
As a result of those decoy ads, TBI officials said four men were arrested:
- Aaron Fomby, 28 – One count of trafficking a minor for commercial act
- Orlando Moreno-Martinez, 38 – One count of trafficking a minor for commercial act
- Upen Patel, 36 – Two counts of trafficking a minor for commercial act
- Donald Turner, 46 – Promoting prostitution
All four men were booked and are currently at the Blount County Jail.
Patel is being held on a $1 million bond, Fomby and Martinez are facing $500,000 bonds, and Turner’s was set at $6,000.
The investigation remains active and ongoing, with the possibility of more arrests coming.
