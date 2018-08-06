4 men indicted after Arkansas couple beaten badly in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Four men were indicted Monday after an Arkansas couple was beaten badly in Downtown Memphis last year.
The original incident happened on October 27, 2017, when the couple were walking on North Main Street near Exchange Avenue early in the morning.
RELATED: 3 charged, person of interest in custody after couple is attacked downtown
Police said the couple “exchanged words” with the four men.
An argument turned physical, and the man and woman were “hit, kicked, and stomped,” according to police.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 in critical condition after motel shooting on American Way
- Young man struck by truck, killed while crossing major Memphis street, man identified
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The following men were indicted on attempted first-degree murder charges stemming from the severe beating:
- Tony McKinney, 30
- Torris Looney, 39
- Jeffrey Hargreaves, 35
- Antoine Neely, 26
Investigators said surveillance video also showed McKinney picking up the unconscious woman and carrying her to the area of Poplar Avenue and North Main Street, where she was later found face down on the ground with her pants pulled down.
Both victims were hospitalized in critical condition.
McKinney and Looney were also indicted on charges of especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual battery.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}