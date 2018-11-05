0 4 men kicked out of Wolfchase Galleria for ‘wearing hoodies,' witness claims

CORDOVA, Tenn. - A former Journalist said that African-American men were discriminated against at a Cordova mall for wearing hoodies.

Now that mall is warning people to wear “appropriate clothing.”

Kevin McKenzie told FOX13 he captured the incident on his cell phone at the Wolfchase Galleria.

The video shows the men being escorted out of the mall over the weekend.

McKenzie said he noticed a white male security guard trailing some young men who appeared to have just come into the mall like “he was a cat after mice.”

He told FOX13 he started recording because he didn’t like the way they were being treated.

The video shows a man being placed in handcuffs. McKenzie said at least four men were racially profiled.

When he asked security why the men were being removed from the mall, they told him it was because they were “wearing hoodies,” according to McKenzie.

McKenzie said he never saw the men wearing the hoodies over their heads.

FOX13 reviewed the code of conduct policy for the mall, which states that people “must wear appropriate clothing.” There are no specifics about what type of clothing is banned.

McKenzie said he was escorted off the property and arrested shortly after for “violating a mall rule.”

FOX13 reached out to Wolfchase Galleria for comment on the allegations, but we have not heard back yet.

