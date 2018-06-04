  • 4 men rob home near Ole Miss, later turn themselves in

    Updated:

    OXFORD, Miss. - Four men broke into a home and held the victim against their will while they robbed the apartment – and they turned themselves in the same night. 

    Police said in a release that the suspects – Raymond Coffey Jr., 18, Ricky Gerard, 18, Theo Holloway, 18, and a juvenile – robbed the Oxford home around 7 p.m. Thursday. 

    The robbery happened at the Flatts at South Campus apartments, near the University of Mississippi. 

    The four men all turned themselves in later that night, police said, and brought back the stolen items with them. It is unclear why the suspects turned themselves in to police. 

    Police charged all four with burglary and kidnapping, along with a $150,000 bond. 

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    4 men rob home near Ole Miss, later turn themselves in

  • Headline Goes Here

    3 adults, 1 juvenile hold victim against their will during home invasion

  • Headline Goes Here

    Massive sinkhole found near football field at Oxford High School

  • Headline Goes Here

    Arrest made after shooting at 'The Lyric' in Mississippi

  • Headline Goes Here

    Businesses in Oxford, Mississippi can now sell alcohol until 1 a.m.