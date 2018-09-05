4 new human cases of West Nile Virus reported in Mississippi

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported four new human cases of West Nile Virus Tuesday.
That brings the state’s total to 30 so far in 2018.
RELATED: Family hoping for more mosquito control after Memphis man dies of West Nile Virus
The new cases were reported in Harrison, Hinds, Lauderdale, and Rankin counties.
So far this year human cases have been reported in Adams (2), Calhoun (2), Copiah, Forrest (2), Harrison (2), Hinds (11), Itawamba, Jones, Lauderdale, Madison, Marion, Oktibbeha, Pearl River, Rankin, Walthall and Washington counties.
In 2017, Mississippi had 63 WNV cases and two deaths.
Symptoms of WNV infection are often mild and may include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, a rash, muscle weakness or swollen lymph nodes.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- PB&J Towing under fire after improperly towing and booting cars, complaints say
- Tropical Storm Gordon: A timeline of what to expect in the Mid-South
- Mid-South elementary school employee arrested for rape of child
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
In a small number of cases, infection can result in encephalitis or meningitis, which can lead to paralysis, coma and possibly death.
The MSDH suggests the following precautions to protect yourself and your family from mosquito-borne illnesses:
- Use a mosquito repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient such as DEET while you are outdoors.
- Remove all sources of standing water around your home and yard to prevent mosquito breeding.
- Wear long, loose clothing to cover the arms and legs when outdoors.
- Avoid areas where mosquitoes are prevalent.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}