0 4 people arrested after six burglaries of Memphis businesses in three days, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Four people are behind bars after committing six burglaries in just three days across Memphis, according to police.

From Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, the four suspects broke into and robbed six Memphis businesses.

Police said the serial burglars were caught after leaving a stolen car at a local hotel.

One of the victims – who is a local business owner – runs a Levi Motor Shop in East Memphis. He said his business was hit for eight mini-bikes after the suspects drove a truck into the front window on Dec. 23.

The bikes were valued at $3,200 combined.

“I look inside, and all of my motorcycles and all of my four wheelers were all messed up. I had the feeling somebody broke in,” said the business owner, who didn’t want to use his name.

He was shocked to hear the suspects managed to break in to five other businesses after his.

On Thursday, all four suspects were arrested in connection with the string of burglaries.

Police told FOX13 that Roderick Johnson and Larico Woods admitted to the six break-in thefts. Nautica Moore was charged with facilitating two of the burglaries.

It’s unclear if the fourth suspect is a minor.

