4 people arrested after six burglaries of Memphis businesses in three days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Four people are behind bars after committing six burglaries in just three days across Memphis, according to police.

From Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, the four suspects broke into and robbed six Memphis businesses.

Police said the serial burglars were caught after leaving a stolen car at a local hotel.

One of the victims – who is a local business owner – runs a Levi Motor Shop in East Memphis. He said his business was hit for eight mini-bikes after the suspects drove a truck into the front window on Dec. 23.

The bikes were valued at $3,200 combined.

“I look inside, and all of my motorcycles and all of my four wheelers were all messed up. I had the feeling somebody broke in,” said the business owner, who didn’t want to use his name.

He was shocked to hear the suspects managed to break in to five other businesses after his.

On Thursday, all four suspects were arrested in connection with the string of burglaries.

Police told FOX13 that Roderick Johnson and Larico Woods admitted to the six break-in thefts. Nautica Moore was charged with facilitating two of the burglaries.

It’s unclear if the fourth suspect is a minor.

On Christmas Eve, a Burger King and Taco Bell in the 3500 block of Lamar Avenue were burglarized for several registers with less than $100 inside. Both business’ windows were shattered with a rock.

Police said the four would strike again after Christmas.

On Dec. 26, police said the group hit three more fast-food locations – a Subway in the 900 block of Getwell Road, another Taco Bell in the 1200 block of Ridgeway Road and a Popeyes in the 4700 block of Showcase Boulevard.

Each location was hit for more near-empty cash drawers and tip jars.

“That’s Memphis,” said the Levi Motor Sports employee. “That’s Memphis. Nothing is safe.”

Investigators told FOX13 the four were arrested at the FairBridge Inn Express in the 2800 block of Lamar.

Police said the Chevrolet Colorado truck that the suspects used in the thefts was recovered in the parking lot.

It had been reported stolen in Shelby County.

