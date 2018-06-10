0 4 people dead after 3 separate shootings in one Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Four people are dead after three shootings in the Mitchell Heights neighborhood in the past week.

The funerals for two of the men, who were killed behind a middle school, happened Saturday afternoon. Police say two men got in argument at this Grizzly Mart in Mitchell Heights Friday night and it ended with gunfire. It’s the latest of three shootings this week in Mitchell Heights.

Hours after paying his final respect to his friend, Ricardo Toss came back to the spot where 19-year-old Tristan Gansman lost his life.

"I'm pretty hurt. Honestly, to know a friend I've known almost all my life is gone,” Toss said.

Police said Gansman and another man were killed behind Treadwell Middle School late Monday night.

"What a way to transition into adulthood, your graduation, you're about to go to college and your childhood friend passes away,” Toss said.

Wednesday morning, two minutes from where Gansman was killed, 20-year-old Kevin Jackson was shot in the back of the head on National St.

Jackson later died at the hospital.

We spoke to a man who wanted his identity protected lives near both crime scenes.

"War zone out here and it's sad man. You don't know if you walk to the store and if you're going to make it back home,” the man said.

Police did make an arrest in the shooting from Wednesday morning after a man admitted to setting Jackson and another man up to be robbed. Police say they are still looking for suspects in all three of these cases.

No word yet if either of these cases are connected.

If you have any information that can be useful to police call CrimeStoppers.

