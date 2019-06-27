0 4 people detained, 1 rushed to hospital after officer-involved shooting at Southaven gas station

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Local authorities are investigating after one person was shot by Southaven police.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday off Stateline Road at the RaceWay gas station.

PHOTOS: 4 people detained, 1 hospitalized after officer shot into vehicle at Southaven gas station

Four people have been detained and one of those people was taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Southaven.

Just confirmed with police the driver of the car involved in the officer involved shooting tried to hit a Southaven Police officer with the car. Four people are detained by Southaven Police. pic.twitter.com/hdiVfh2b3i — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) June 27, 2019

According to investigators, the driver of a vehicle at the RaceWay gas station on Stateline Road tried to hit Southaven police officers with the car.

At that point, police said officers fired into the vehicle, and one person was shot. It is unclear which of the four passengers was injured. However, officials confirmed one person was taken to Regional One.

That person’s condition is unknown at this time.

FOX13 is working to find out if the vehicle was stolen, but the vehicle with a bullet hole in the front windshield was being loaded onto a tow truck as FOX13 crews were speaking with officials.

FOX13 crews at the scene observed several officers and crime scene tape in the parking lot at the gas station.

Confirmed officer involved shooting in the parking lot at the Raceway gas station in Southaven on Stateline Road. Desoto County DA John Champion just told me he’s not making a comment about the shooting yet. pic.twitter.com/U4FFTOETCR — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) June 27, 2019

Investigators said four people are currently being detained by Southaven police following the incident. It is unclear what their roles were.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.