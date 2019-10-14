4 people, including 3 children, killed in crash Sunday morning on I-269, officials say

FAYETTE CO., TENN. - Four people, including three children, were killed in a Sunday morning crash in Fayette County.
It happened just before 1:30 Sunday morning on I-269 southbound.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions down the same stretch of the interstate. Both tried to swerve to avoid each other but ended up going in the same direction and hit head-on.
Latricia Taylor, 34, of Collierville, along with a 9-year-old boy, a 7-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl died in the crash, according to the THP report.
One person did survive and is expected to be ok.
THP told FOX13 no criminal charges were filed.
