0 4 people indicted for murder, accused of deadly carjacking and multiple robberies in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Four people have been indicted for first-degree murder in connection with multiple incidents in Memphis in 2018.

Two carjackings in as many days in November 2018 led MPD officers to six suspects involved originally. Two of the suspects, who were juveniles, had “minor roles” and were sent through juvenile court, according to officials.

The first incident happened around 5 a.m. on Nov. 29 in the 1000 block of Cox Street.

Investigators said the group of suspects carjacked and robbed a man in his driveway. The group also pointed an assault rifle at him before driving away in his black Mercedes Benz.

“It was around 5 a.m. and our neighbor came and knocked on our door and was frazzled, basically said that he had been robbed at gunpoint while trying to enter his property,” said Jessica Beasley, a neighbor.

That victim told FOX13 he noticed men in a white truck were following him, so he didn’t go directly home and thought he got away from the men, but that wasn’t the case when he got home.

“He just jumped out the car to unlock the gate, but as he was unlocking the gate, two men with guns came up to him and stole his wallet and his vehicle,” Beasley said.

Beasley and her husband called 911.

The second incident happened in the 3600 block of Summer Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Friday – and that stolen Mercedes was involved.

MPD said Xavier Shotwell, 35, was shot and killed when two of the suspects tried to rob him while he was sitting in his truck. The other person inside the truck was not injured, and he said the suspects pulled into the parking lot in a stolen black Mercedes.

Police said they found the suspects’ burned Mercedes in Nutbush about six minutes from where Friday morning’s shooting happened.

Officers also located a white pickup truck pulled partially onto the lot, and they said additional suspects were inside.

MPD said that pickup truck was the same one used in Friday’s deadly carjacking.

Less than an hour after the deadly carjacking on Summer Friday morning, officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Lamar Avenue and Airways Boulevard.

The vehicle they pulled over around 2 a.m. was believed to be the white pickup truck used in the carjacking and robberies.

Police found six people inside the vehicle, and all of them were taken into custody to investigate. Four of those suspects were indicted for murder, among other charges.

Three adult men and three juveniles were arrested and charged in connection with these crimes. Below are the names and charges, according to authorities:

Marcus Brown, 19 – First-degree murder in the perpetration of a robbery, especially aggravated robbery, attempted especially aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated robbery, carjacking and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony

Jacobi Wesley, 14 – First-degree murder in the perpetration of a robbery, attempted especially aggravated robbery, and attempted aggravated robbery

Demetrius Harris, 23 – First-degree murder in the perpetration of a robbery, especially aggravated robbery, attempted especially aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated robbery, carjacking and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony

Carlos Craft, 21 – First-degree murder in the perpetration of a robbery, especially aggravated robbery, attempted especially aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated robbery, carjacking and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony

