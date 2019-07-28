  • 4 people injured, 1 airlifted after explosion on Pickwick Landing

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Four people were rushed to the hospital after a boat exploded near Pickwick Landing.

    According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the boat exploded around 11:15 Saturday morning.

    Officials said the incident happened about one-half mile upstream from the boat ramp at Pickwick Landing State Park.

    Officers said a single vessel was traveling upstream with seven occupants aboard when the explosion happened.

    Four people were injured, one person was air-lifted to a nearby trauma center. Three others were transported via ambulance to a local hospital.

    The exact cause of this accident is still under investigation.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates on this explosion.

