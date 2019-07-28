4 people injured, 1 airlifted after explosion on Pickwick Landing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Four people were rushed to the hospital after a boat exploded near Pickwick Landing.
According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the boat exploded around 11:15 Saturday morning.
Officials said the incident happened about one-half mile upstream from the boat ramp at Pickwick Landing State Park.
Officers said a single vessel was traveling upstream with seven occupants aboard when the explosion happened.
Four people were injured, one person was air-lifted to a nearby trauma center. Three others were transported via ambulance to a local hospital.
The exact cause of this accident is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates on this explosion.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}