4 people injured, some trapped after large crash in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Four people were rushed to the hospital after multiple people were trapped in a crash in Whitehaven.
Police told FOX13 all four people are all in critical condition.
The accident happened on Airways Boulevard and East Shelby Drive. Shelby Drive was shut down between Airways and Swinnea for almost four hours.
FOX13 spoke to a witness, Shedrick French, on the scene.
“I was going westbound on Shelby drive and when I was going over the hill,” French said. “Right before I got to the first light, right before I got to the post office, I seen cars and car parts and smoke just going up in the air. I didn’t know what was going on.”
At least three people were trapped in their cars according to dispatch.
“All I know is it was the worst accident I’ve ever encountered,” French said.
It is not clear how many vehicles are involved or the cause of the incident.
