4 people rushed to hospital after shootout ends in multi-vehicle crash, police say

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. - Four people were rushed to the hospital after a shootout ended in a multi-vehicle crash in Arkansas.
According to Helena-West Helena police, the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday.
The four people inside two cars were shooting at each other when they crashed at the intersection of Miller Street and Walnut Street, police said.
The suspects, according to police, are Travon Franks, 20, Jahnai Harris, 23, Cordero Carter, 25, and Travis Jackson (no DOB at this time).
Jackson and Carter were airlifted to Regional One in critical condition following the incident.
Harris and Franks were taken to Helena Regional in non-critical condition, according to police.
Investigators said all four people are expected to survive and will be taken into custody when released from the hospital.
This is a developing story.
