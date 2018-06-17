  • 4 people shot in Hickory Hill, 1 dead

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Four people were shot Saturday afternoon in Hickory Hill, according to MPD.

    According to the Memphis Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Myers. When officers arrived to the scene a man had been shot at 5769 Myers. Down the street, two other men were shot at 5677 Myers. 

    Police confirm with FOX13 these shootings are connected. 

    Later in the afternoon, police were told two additional shooting victims arrived at Delta Medical with gunshot wounds. 

    This is also in connection to the shootings on Myers. 

    Two men are in non-critical condition, one is in critical and the other died on the scene. 

    Police are asking for any tips to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    4 people shot in Hickory Hill, 1 dead

  • Headline Goes Here

    Arrest made in shooting death of 15-year-old West Memphis girl

  • Headline Goes Here

    Parkland mom: 'Shooter may as well have just shot us'

  • Headline Goes Here

    FBI agent wants to meet the patron shot by his fallen gun

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Latest: Vegas officer video: 'We're in the firing zone'