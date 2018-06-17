4 people shot in Hickory Hill, 1 dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Four people were shot Saturday afternoon in Hickory Hill, according to MPD.
According to the Memphis Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Myers. When officers arrived to the scene a man had been shot at 5769 Myers. Down the street, two other men were shot at 5677 Myers.
Police confirm with FOX13 these shootings are connected.
Later in the afternoon, police were told two additional shooting victims arrived at Delta Medical with gunshot wounds.
This is also in connection to the shootings on Myers.
Two men are in non-critical condition, one is in critical and the other died on the scene.
Police are asking for any tips to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}