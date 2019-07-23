4 shootings in less than 4 hours across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after an extremely violent night across the City of Memphis.
The most recent shooting happened on the 500 block of Meadowbrook Street in the Highland Heights neighborhood.
Police were called to the scene around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
One person was taken to the hospital.
The violent timeline started around 9:30 p.m. on Monday night.
Police took to social media to announce they were on the scene of a shooting on the 3000 block of Mountain Terrace.
Someone was shot and rushed to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. They are currently listed in critical condition.
The next shooting happened at 10:45 p.m.
According to Memphis police, one person is dead and another person was shot.
The scene was located on the 1400 block of Effie Road. The victim who survived was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.
At 11:13 p.m., police were called to the 1200 block of North McLean Boulevard.
Detectives learned a man had been shot, but he was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.
According to police, the victim is currently in critical condition.
