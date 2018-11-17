  • 4 shot, 1 dead after overnight shooting at Mississippi party

    By: Courtney Mickens

    CLARKSDALE, Miss. - Four people were shot, one person was killed at a party in Mississippi early Saturday morning.

    Officers responded to a shots fired call around 1:20 a.m.

    Investigators told FOX13 the shooting happened at Bee Cee's, which is an event hall/restaurant located on DeSoto Ave Exd. in Clarksdale.

    Four people were shot on the scene, one victim later died from injuries.

    The person killed will not be identified at this time, according to police.

    One person has been detained in relation to the shooting.

