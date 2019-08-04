4 shot, 1 dead after shooting on Shelby Dr. early Sunday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are searching for a suspect after four people were shot on Shelby Dr.
Officers were called to the 400 block of E. Shelby Dr. around 12:45 Sunday morning.
Investigators told FOX13 four people were shot on the parking lot of the gas station.
Two victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition, the third victim was killed, and the fourth victim was located in the 4600 block of Vega in non-critical condition.
The victims have not been identified by police. It's also unclear if the suspect knew the victims.
No suspect information is available at this time.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates on the investigation.
