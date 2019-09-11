4 students recovering at Le Bonheur from bus crash upgraded to fair condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has learned some good news after the deadly bus crash in North Mississippi.
The four children who are being treated at a local children's hospital are doing better.
Eight students were on board when the school bus crash rolled over on Highway 72 in Benton County.
Four them were seriously hurt, however, according to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, they have been upgraded to fair condition.
Chester Cole, the bus driver, was pronounced dead at the scene.
