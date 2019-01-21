4 taken to hospital after multi-car crash in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Crews responded to a major crash in North Memphis Monday afternoon.
First-responders were called to the corner of Whitney Ave. and N. Watkins.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, four people have been taken to the hospital.
Two individuals were taken to Le Bonheur, one person to St. Francis, and another person to Methodist North.
The condition of the people involved has not been given at this time.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Horrible wreck involving four cars off Whitney Avenue. MFD tells us 4 ambulances were dispatched and went to 3 different local hospitals. No word on the victims conditions. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/O9Iqllws4d— Jacque Masse (@massereports) January 21, 2019
