  • 4 teens in custody following police chase that ended in Memphis crash

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Four juveniles were taken into custody after leading police on a chase that went from Southaven to Memphis Wednesday. 

    According to MPD, the four juveniles stole three vehicles in Memphis early Wednesday morning – a red Toyota truck, a white Dodge, and another vehicle that has not been identified.

    Police said they were then called to the Tanger Outlets in Southaven, Miss. for reports of the juveniles throwing items from the vehicles at shoppers. 

    Police began to pursue the juveniles on Airways Boulevard near the Southaven Towne Center mall, where the juveniles reportedly robbed a woman. 

    MPD said officers spotted the three vehicles and attempted to stop them, which sparked the pursuit into Memphis. Police were able to disable the Toyota truck with stop sticks, and the occupants fled in the Dodge. 

    Trending stories:

    The chase came to an end when the juveniles crashed the Dodge in Parkway Village. All four juveniles were taken into custody, police said. 

    That vehicle was disabled by police at the time of the crash, but police said another vehicle was initially involved. 

    According to investigators, police are still in the area of Forest View Drive and South Goodlett Street.  

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    4 teens in custody following police chase that ended in Memphis crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    $12M deal reached after newlywed killed on LA boardwalk

  • Headline Goes Here

    Preliminary report clears Arkansas officer in fatal shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    3 people injured following two-car crash in Frayser

  • Headline Goes Here

    Greece: Driver claims autopilot malfunction in Tesla crash