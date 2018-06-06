MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Four juveniles were taken into custody after leading police on a chase that went from Southaven to Memphis Wednesday.
According to MPD, the four juveniles stole three vehicles in Memphis early Wednesday morning – a red Toyota truck, a white Dodge, and another vehicle that has not been identified.
Officers were involved in a pursuit: Suspects are reportedly responsible for an auto theft in Mphs and a robbery that occurred in MS. MPD got behind the suspects at Getwell and Shelby Drive. The 4 suspects are now in custody. More information will follow.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 6, 2018
Police said they were then called to the Tanger Outlets in Southaven, Miss. for reports of the juveniles throwing items from the vehicles at shoppers.
Police began to pursue the juveniles on Airways Boulevard near the Southaven Towne Center mall, where the juveniles reportedly robbed a woman.
MPD said officers spotted the three vehicles and attempted to stop them, which sparked the pursuit into Memphis. Police were able to disable the Toyota truck with stop sticks, and the occupants fled in the Dodge.
The chase came to an end when the juveniles crashed the Dodge in Parkway Village. All four juveniles were taken into custody, police said.
That vehicle was disabled by police at the time of the crash, but police said another vehicle was initially involved.
According to investigators, police are still in the area of Forest View Drive and South Goodlett Street.
