  • 4 transported following three-vehicle crash, 2 in critical, police say

    By: Destini Johnson

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn - Four victims have been injured in a crash in a Memphis neighborhood on Sunday,

    Memphis police responded to a three-vehicle accident at Coleman Road and Stage Road.

    One adult and one juvenile are listed in critical condition.

    According to MPD, two other juveniles are listed in non-critical condition.

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories