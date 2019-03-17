4 transported following three-vehicle crash, 2 in critical, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn - Four victims have been injured in a crash in a Memphis neighborhood on Sunday,
Memphis police responded to a three-vehicle accident at Coleman Road and Stage Road.
One adult and one juvenile are listed in critical condition.
According to MPD, two other juveniles are listed in non-critical condition.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
