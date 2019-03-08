4 women hospitalized after crash involving MATA bus and tractor-trailer in Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Four women were taken to the hospital after a MATA bus and tractor-trailer crashed in Memphis.
The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. Friday at the intersection of American Way and Lamar Avenue.
Police said the MATA bus collided with the tractor-trailer, and four women were injured.
Those four victims – who were not identified – were taken via ambulance to the hospital in non-critical condition.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Boyfriend and girlfriend shot while sleeping in their Memphis apartment
- Siblings made up story about man being kidnapped while buying PlayStation in Memphis
- Five Guys general manager arrested, accused of stealing more than $12,000 from Memphis location
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}