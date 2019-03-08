  • 4 women hospitalized after crash involving MATA bus and tractor-trailer in Memphis, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Four women were taken to the hospital after a MATA bus and tractor-trailer crashed in Memphis.

    The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. Friday at the intersection of American Way and Lamar Avenue. 

    Police said the MATA bus collided with the tractor-trailer, and four women were injured.

    Those four victims – who were not identified – were taken via ambulance to the hospital in non-critical condition. 

