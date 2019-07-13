  • 4-year-old rushed to hospital after near drowning at Memphis apartment complex, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 4-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after a near drowning at a Memphis apartment complex, according to officials.

    Investigators said the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday at a pool in the Cottonwood Apartments. 

    Memphis police said the 4-year-old boy was not breathing when emergency responders arrived on scene.

    Paramedics performed CPR on the victim, and police said the boy was responsive.

    According to MPD, the boy was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition. 

