4-year-old rushed to hospital after possible drowning at Memphis apartment complex, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 4-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after a possible drowning at a Memphis apartment complex, according to officials.
Investigators said the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday at a pool in the Cottonwood Apartments.
Memphis police said the 4-year-old boy was not breathing when emergency responders arrived on scene.
Paramedics performed CPR on the victim, and police said the boy was responsive.
According to MPD, the boy was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition.
Officers are on the scene of an Ambulance Call at 4653 Cotton Dr. The complainant advised that a juvenile possibly drowned in the pool and was not breathing. CPR was performed on the scene and the victim was responsive. He was xported critical to LeBonheur.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 12, 2019
