400 guns stolen from local UPS, $5000 reward offered

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators are offering thousands of dollars for information after 400 firearms were reported stolen.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is partnering with the MPD for information leading to the arrest and conviction for those the suspects responsible for the theft of firearms from a local UPS facility.
September 30, investigators responded to a burglary in the 1800 block of E. Brooks Rd. The facility was burglarized by two suspects.
About 400 firearms were reported stolen.
"ATF's Crime Gun Intelligence will leverage investigative resources combined with the community partnerships to solve this violent criminal act," according to ATF Special Agent Marcus Watson.
If you have any information regarding this case, please call the ATF at 1-800-283-4867 or MPD at 901-528-2274.
