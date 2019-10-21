42,000 MLGW customers experience outages after severe storms hit the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Thousands of people are without power in the Memphis metro area.
At the peak of this storm, more than 42,000 Memphis Light Gas and Water customers were left without power.
In Oakhaven, more than 3,000 customers were without power late Monday afternoon.
About 4,000 people were without power in East Memphis near 385.
The storms have moved through the area and nearly 13,200 customers still do not have electricity.
According to Memphis Light, Gas and Water, they are in crisis mode and hope to have 80% of power to those affected by midnight tonight.
The company has also brought in extra crews from out of town, and they are expected to arrive later today.
