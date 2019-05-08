0 43-year-old man arrested for inappropriate relationship with Memphis teen girl, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is behind bars for alleged inappropriate interactions with a teenage girl.

Police said they found James Hook, 43, at a park on Dexter Road and the teenage girl was underneath blanket in the back of his car.

Records show this wasn’t the first time Hook and the teen were together.

Police said Hook picked up the 16-year-old at least five times and he took her to a park for privacy.

According to the affidavit, the girl claimed they didn’t have sex but during a previous encounter, Hook allegedly took off her shirt and kissed her chest.

The teen said Hook’s number was saved as “Daddy” in her phone and she would go to him for advice.

Sandy Bromley, Director of the Shelby County Crime Victims and Rape Crisis Center, said predators prey on the most vulnerable like teenagers.

“They’re home alone they may be seeking attention, or they may be just frankly want someone to talk to, so we have to make sure those kids have the right people to talk to and make sure parents are checking in with them on a daily basis about who they’re talking to and about what they’re talking about,” said Bromley.

A recent Nielsen report shows kids as young as 10-to-12-years-old are getting cellphones and using them mostly for texting.

“[You] want to make sure we’re checking in on those conversations making sure they’re healthy, that they’re communicating with the right people and we know what they’re talking,” said Bromley.

While smartphones have some safety features like location tracking, Bromley said parents have to add another level of protection.

“Sometimes an 8-year-old may be mature enough to use a cellphone, but we need to make sure, we need to realize they’re not mature enough to know where not to go on the phone. And so, we have to set up those privacy settings ahead of time,” said Bromley.

Hook admitted he knew what he was doing was wrong, but he didn’t care. He is charged with sexual battery and solicitation of a minor.

