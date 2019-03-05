44 people wanted for violent crimes arrested across Mid-South during ‘Operation Press Your Luck'

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. - More than 40 people wanted for violent crimes across the Mid-South were arrested Tuesday during Operation “Press Your Luck.”
Led by U.S. Marshals, the operation included fugitive task forces in Helena-West Helena, Ark. and nearby counties.
The goal of the operation was to “provide communities in the Delta region with immediate relief from violent gang-related crime,” officials said.
The operation was focused on people in the area wanted for violent crimes, including a man who police just arrested in connection with a brutal murder in Helena-West Helena.
Melvin Jefferson III, 30, was one of four suspects who police said invaded a home and brutally beat a man to death with a hammer and injured two others.
Task forces began the operation around 6 a.m. Tuesday searching for more than 60 suspects – all of whom had outstanding arrest warrants for crimes including rape, murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping and sex offenses.
Authorities concentrated their efforts in Phillips County and five other nearby counties, including several targets in Arkansas County and Saint Francis County – as well as neighboring communities in Mississippi.
Officials said the operation is ongoing and officers will continue to seek additional wanted suspects.
In total, law enforcement agencies arrested 44 people during Tuesday’s operation.
Officials said none of the suspects were public officials, and gang affiliation could be present.
