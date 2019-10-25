0 4th annual Restoration Saturday coming to Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Friday District Attorney Amy Weirich gathered with several city and county officials to talk about Restoration Saturday.

"We do this in hopes of helping people on a day off be able to come to one place and get questions answered and get help," Weirich said.

Saturday's event is aimed at people who have questions about whether their drivers license is valid, questions about child support, pr whether a conviction is eligible for expungement.

The City Court Clerk told FOX13 they understand the need to get folks back on the roads.

"When you have so many fines accumulated lose your license there are so many programs to getting back on the road and getting your license back to you."

There won't be any judges there on Saturday, so no money will be accepted.

Weirich said you'll know what you owe and prosecutors will be available so you can get the process started.

And the Memphis Police Department added some family fun to the event with a Harvest Festival.

"People that are coming for that reason can bring their entire family and there will be games, screenings and fun in the parking lot."

The event is Saturday Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Southland Mall.

If you want to speak to officials about any questions or situations you may have, plan to be in line by 1:30 p.m. when doors close.

