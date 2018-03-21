  • 4th man charged in killing 7-year-old girl pleads guilty

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A fourth man charged in the killing of 7-year-old Kirsten Williams has pleaded guilty.

    Carl Johnson, 23, has pleaded guilty in the 2015 murder. Carlos Stokes, Jordan Clayton, and Branden Brookins were already found guilty of first-degree murder. 

    Williams had been playing in a front yard on Durby Circle when she was killed during a drive-by shooting. 

    All four men were gang members. Johnson is expected to be in jail for 25 years.

