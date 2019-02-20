5,000 MLGW customers without power

Heavy rain moved through the area and knocked out power to thousands of people.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Road rage incident ends in stabbing, deadly shooting outside Walgreens in Mississippi, police say
- 'Her eczema was acting up': Memphis teacher denies hitting 5-year-old girl in the eye with ruler
- Confederate groups plan to rally at Ole Miss on Saturday
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
There are a total of 39 outages, according to the map. A few areas have an estimated repair time of 5:30 a.m., however, most have nothing listed.
RELATED: Memphis city council passes some MLGW utility rate hikes
For more information on the power outage, click here.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}