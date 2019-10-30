5 additional early voting locations to open Friday for Memphis City Council Runoff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - As of Tuesday evening, fewer than 90 people have cast ballots for early voting in the two Memphis City Council runoff elections.
The challengers for Council District 1 and 7 argue it is because the election commission has only opened its downtown location for voting.
District 7 challenger Rhonda Logan held a news conference Tuesday claiming the one location disenfranchises voters and favors the incumbents.
Logan believes the Shelby County election commission should have opened at least two other voting sites last week at locations where voter turnout was high during the general election.
"Did the election commission factor in transportation for the elderly, for the less fortunate that want to vote but can't vote because they can't make it down here" Did the election commission factor in parking and construction issues for residents to come downtown to vote?" Logan questioned.
Election Commission administrator Linda Phillips told FOX 13 state law requires one location to be opened for early voting and the downtown site on Poplar has always been used.
Beginning Friday, five other locations will be opened for early voting for the District 1 and 7 runoffs.
