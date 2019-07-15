5 children left unattended during house fire in local neighborhood, man detained by police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police have detained a man after five children were left unattended during a house fire.
Officers were called to the 4500 block of Willow around 10:40 Monday morning.
Police say five children were left unattended during the fire.
All five children were able to escape the flames.
Police have detained one adult man who left the children unattended. The man detained has not been identified by MPD.
This is a developing story. FOX13's Siobhan Riley is digging for more information on this case. Details on the investigation, today on FOX13 News at 5.
