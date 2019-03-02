0 5 corrections officers suspended for 'on-duty failures' after fight at juvenile detention center

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Five Shelby County corrections officers will be suspended without pay for “on-duty failures” following a fight at the juvenile detention center in January.

Those five officers were allowed to go back work on Jan. 24 and were written up for unsatisfactory performance and insubordination after refusing to follow their supervisor’s orders.

Three hours later, there was a fight involving 14 youth detainees that left behind nearly $5,000 in damages to the facility.

Two detainees were hurt, and several were taken to a designated area at 201 Poplar while staff made repairs at the juvenile facility. Since then, those detainees are now back in the juvenile detention center.

The five corrections officers in this case will be suspended for 10 days without pay for disobeying their supervisor’s orders.

During past investigations for on-duty failures, an SCSO spokesperson told FOX13 more serious offenses like neglect of duty resulted in a 30-day suspension.

FOX13 spoke with Josh Spickler, the executive director at Just City about this investigation. He said he still has questions about what happened.

“We know children were hurt, we know children were involved and that whatever these officers did it involved the treatment of children in a detention facility,” said Spickler. “So, it’s still very concerning but it’s good to see they are at least telling us something.”

Sheriff Floyd Bonner declined to comment on the story.

The latest Department of Justice report shows black children are treated differently and referred to adult court more often than white children.

