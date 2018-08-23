  • 5-foot-snake captured in Tennessee, residents asked to be on the lookout for snakes

    MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WZTV) -- A 5-foot-snake was captured in middle Tennessee Wednesday morning and residents are asked to stay on the lookout.

    The large snake was captured in Coffee County.

    The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency was able to remove the snake and move it to a safer area.

    Now, residents are asked to be watchful for snakes, especially around kids and pets.

    "The Coffee County Sheriff’s department is asking citizens to be on the lookout for snakes in the area and please be watchful for snakes around farm animals and pets and especially children." - Coffee County Sheriff's Office

