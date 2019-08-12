5 human cases of West Nile Virus reported in Mississippi this year

JACKSON, Miss. - Authorities have confirmed five human cases of the West Nile Virus in Mississippi for 2019.
Cases have been reported in Forrest, Lamar, Smith, Hinds, and Copiah counties, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.
Back in 2018, 50 cases of West Nile Virus were confirmed in Mississippi. No deaths from the virus were reported that year. Officials said the first case was reported mid-July.
Symptoms of the virus include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, a rash, muscle weakness or swollen lymph nodes.
A small number of cases can result to encephalitis or meningitis, which can lead to paralysis, coma, and possibly death.
The MSDH recommends ways you can protect yourself from the virus:
- Use a mosquito repellent with an EPA-registered ingredient such as DEET while you are outdoors.
- Remove all sources of standing water around your home and yard to prevent mosquito breeding.
- Wear loose, light-colored, long clothing to cover the arms and legs when outdoors.
- Avoid areas where mosquitoes are prevalent.
For more information, click here.
