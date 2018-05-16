5 indicted after a 66-year-old man was beaten to death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men and three women have been indicted on a range of felony offenses related to the beating death of a 66-year-old man.
Police said the beaten man was found in the 3200 block of Given.
Dwain Ratiffe, 37, and Thelma Burroughs, 52, were indicted on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault resulting in death while acting in concert with each other.
Officers said the Ratliffe
Investigators said another defendant is facing the same charges, but they’re not in custody.
Montell Sanders and Akira Thrill were indicted on charges of facilitation to commit second-degree murder and facilitation to commit aggravated assault, resulting in death with acting in concert with each other.
Sanders and Thrill were both 17 at the time of the incident. Both suspects were then transferred to Criminal Court after a hearing in Juvenile Court, they are now 18.
The victim, Elmo Guy, was severely beaten by the defendants on October 2017. Police say Guy was arguing with the suspects over a debt.
Guy was then taken to the hospital in critical condition, then died later that month.
