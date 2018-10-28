MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators say five people were injured after a shooting near Hickory Hill Saturday evening.
Officers were called to the 4200 block of Lady Slipper around 9:40 p.m.
MPD told FOX13 there were five victims total.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Federal judge rules Memphis police violated ‘consent decree’ by spying on political protesters
- 11-year-old killed after being thrown from SUV during crash
- Memphis pastor preached on Facebook live at the time he was set to be in court
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
One male and one female were listed in critical condition. Two females and one male were listed in non-critical condition.
Preliminary information shows the suspects shot the victims as they were leaving the house party.
MPD describes the suspects as three males wearing all black. All three suspects ran from the scene of the shooting.
It hasn't been determined by police if the suspects were known to the victims.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any additional information regarding the case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
At appox 9:40 p.m. MPD was on the scene of a shooting at 4275 Lady Slipper.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 28, 2018
There were a total of 5 victims. Two were critical (1m&1f) and three were listed as non-critical (2f &1m).
Prelim info indicates that the suspect(s) shot at the victims as they left a house party.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}