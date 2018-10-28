  • 5 injured during shooting at Memphis house party, MPD says

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators say five people were injured after a shooting near Hickory Hill Saturday evening.

    Officers were called to the 4200 block of Lady Slipper around 9:40 p.m.

    MPD told FOX13 there were five victims total.

    One male and one female were listed in critical condition. Two females and one male were listed in non-critical condition.

    Preliminary information shows the suspects shot the victims as they were leaving the house party.

    MPD describes the suspects as three males wearing all black. All three suspects ran from the scene of the shooting.

    It hasn't been determined by police if the suspects were known to the victims.

    This is an ongoing investigation.

    If you have any additional information regarding the case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

