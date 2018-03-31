5 killed, including 4, 12 and 13-year-old boys in Orange Mound house fire, family says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Fire Department responded to a deadly house fire in Orange Mound Thursday morning. Memphis Fire Public Information Officer Wayne Cook told FOX13 it was three children and two women impacted when the flames erupted.
Family confirmed with FOX13 a four-year-old, 12-year-old, 13-year-old a grandmother and mother were killed in the fire.
According to Lyketa Graham, her 4-year-old son, Travis Murrell Jr, her mother Patrice Graham, 43, and her grandmother, Patricia Baker, 66, died the next day. Graham confirmed with FOX13 Saturday, that 12-year-old Charles Johnson III and 13-year-old Christyon Johnson died at Le Bonheur Saturday morning.
The family is preparing a candle light vigil Saturday night for the family. FOX13's Tony Atkins will be at the vigil and will have a full report, on FOX13 News at 9.
