0 5-man robbery crew sentenced to prison after several robberies in Memphis, Germantown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The last member of a five-man robbery crew in Memphis after investigators said they were responsible for several robberies in the area.

Between October 2016 and August 2017, five men were responsible for at least seven robberies in Memphis and Germantown, according to court information.

Investigators said that to commit the robberies, the crew learned the types of trucks that delivered cigarettes and studied their routes.

During each robbery, one or more of the men would enter the trailer of the truck, threaten and intimidate the drivers, and make a demand for cigarettes.

Below are the five men convicted in connection with the crimes:

Dantrel Pickett

Ralph Conrad

Tarius Martin

Actiavious Cobb

Tavares Clayborn

Clayborn, 29, was the last member to be sentenced to prison. He was sentenced to more than 24 years in federal prison for robbery and felon in possession of ammunition. Investigators said he was involved in the robberies on Nov. 23, 2016, June 1, 2017 and Aug. 16, 2017.

Pickett was sentenced to just under three years for his role in a robbery on June 1, 2017. Conrad was sentenced to about 3.5 years for the robberies on Oct. 17, 2016 and May 23, 2017.

Martin was sentenced to more than five years for the robberies on Oct. 20, 2016 and Dec. 22, 2016. And Cobb was sentenced to 6.5 years for his role in the robbery on June 1, 2016.

