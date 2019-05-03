5 Memphians killed in horrific car accident in Illinois

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. - Five people from Memphis were killed in a car accident in Illinois.
The crash happened Thursday afternoon in Franklin County.
Investigators said a Ford Expedition was traveling northbound on I-57 when it ran into the back of a semitruck. The wreck led to portions of the interstate being shut down for more than four hours.
Five people inside the SUV were killed. A sixth passenger survived.
All six were from Memphis, according to Illinois State Police.
Investigators identified the deceased victims as:
- Magnolia G. Armstrong, 80 (driver)
- Caroleen A. Luellen, 78
- Peggy Jackson Armstrong, 75
- Helen Elizabeth Armstrong, 78
- Harold Edward Armstrong, 76
Andrea Lesure, 59, survived.
The preliminary investigation indicates the semi was on the right side of I-57 near mile marker 65 when it was rear-ended by the Expedition.
