5 Memphians killed in horrific car accident in Illinois

    FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. - Five people from Memphis were killed in a car accident in Illinois.

    The crash happened Thursday afternoon in Franklin County.

    Investigators said a Ford Expedition was traveling northbound on I-57 when it ran into the back of a semitruck. The wreck led to portions of the interstate being shut down for more than four hours.

    Five people inside the SUV were killed. A sixth passenger survived.

    All six were from Memphis, according to Illinois State Police.

    Investigators identified the deceased victims as:

    • Magnolia G. Armstrong, 80 (driver)
    • Caroleen A. Luellen, 78
    • Peggy Jackson Armstrong, 75
    • Helen Elizabeth Armstrong, 78
    • Harold Edward Armstrong, 76

    Andrea Lesure, 59, survived.

    The preliminary investigation indicates the semi was on the right side of I-57 near mile marker 65 when it was rear-ended by the Expedition.

